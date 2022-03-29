Work With Us

WACHS is an Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation which strives to provide holistic health care to enhance the health and emotional well-being of the Aboriginal and non Aboriginal community of Wellington and surrounding districts.

Communications Officer

Position Location Warne Street, Wellington Type of employment Full Time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position Yes Minimum Qualifications Experience working in media, marketing or communications, preferably for an Aboriginal organisation, not-for-profit or community services organisation.

Understanding of Aboriginal communities and their communication preferences.

Experience utilising digital content software, marketing software platforms, video editing and special effects and digital production.

Strong storytelling skills, and excellent production and editing abilities which can be presented through a variety of formats

Experience in developing and implementing effective, multi-channel communications strategies and campaigns.

Understanding of the principles of brand marketing, with experience in promoting a consistent brand experience in media relations.

Ability to independently manage social media profiles and grow audience engagement.

Strong written communication skills across multiple formats, targeted to diverse audiences.

Ability to hold all relevant security clearances including the National Police Check and Working with Children clearance in accordance with WACHS policy and procedures About The Position Strategic media and communications support Deliver WACHS’ corporate communications, ensuring consistency in messaging and profile-building on priorities and objectives.

Develop and implement communication and marketing strategies for key initiatives within the organisation including - but not limited to - social media profile, website, newsletters, flyers and posters.

Lead development of human-interest stories and content to raise the profile of issues important to the organisation.

Deliver the development of media and other communications to support operations and strategic objectives.

Form strategic partnerships, including within the media, that will benefit the organisation in achieving effective and meaningful relationships with stakeholders as well as other organisational objectives and goals.

Identify opportunities to promote the organisation’s achievements and brand, including through media, sponsorship and advertising.

Lead the delivery of consistent branding across the organisation.

Work with CEO, executive management team and Corporate Support Officer to ensure all notices of meetings etc are loaded onto websites, issued through social media channels, emailed to recipients, advertised etc in accordance with the requirements of the Rule Book and the Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) Act.

Other duties as consistent with the position where required. Reports & Statistics Ensure that management, statistical and other reports are provided to relevant stakeholders on organisational, program and statutory requirements including analysis, reporting of results and supporting recommendations.

Contribute to the Annual report, Board reports and other statutory reporting to ensure the Board is informed on all relevant organisational activities. Systems, Policy and Procedure Development Develop relevant policies and procedures to ensure that functions are demonstrating consistent practices and support strategic objectives. Closing Date 29/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Stacey York on 0467 875 572 or email hr@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Human Resources by email hr@wachs.net.au

PD - Communications Officer Apply Now

Corporate Support Officer

Position Location Warne Street, Wellington Type of employment Full time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position Yes Minimum Qualifications Qualifications in Governance or Business or willing to study towards appropriate qualification

High level of understanding of the CATSI Act and Rule Book

Extensive experience in providing executive support and assistance at a senior level

Demonstrated high level communication skills

High level initiative and the ability to anticipate executive requirements

Capacity to maintain a high degree of discretion and exercise sound judgement in dealing with sensitive and confidential matters.

Advanced skills in office computing applications including Microsoft Office software.

Strong organisational skills, the capacity to successfully manage competing priorities, maintain attention to detail and meet deadlines.

Capacity to work independently with minimal direction and collaboratively in a team environment

Ability to hold all relevant security clearances including the National Police Check and Working with Children clearance in accordance with WACHS policy and procedures About The Position CEO & Board level support Provide a full range of timely, confidential administrative and executive support and related services to the CEO including organising Board meetings, committee meetings, workshops and seminars, taking meeting minutes, coordinating travel arrangements and preparing high quality documents, reports, letters, submissions and related material.

Attend and manage all documentation in relation to Board meetings including board papers, agendas and minutes.

Attend and manage all documentation in relation to community meetings including planning, agendas and minutes.

Coordinate WACHS’ complaints process and provide community liaison.

Maintain social media and other online presence in consultation with the CEO.

Coordinate special projects such as the Annual Report or organising and co-ordinating locums.

Other duties as consistent with the position where required. Accreditation support Co-ordinate and monitor accreditation requirements across the organisation in collaboration with the Manager Quality Services. Reports & Statistics Ensure that management, statistical and other reports are provided to relevant stakeholders on organisational, program and statutory requirements including analysis, reporting of results and supporting recommendations.

Contribute to the Annual report, Board reports and other statutory reporting to ensure the Board is informed on all relevant organisational activities. Systems, Policy and Procedure Development Provide IntelliHR support across the organisation and ensure all monitoring and reporting is completed in a timely manner. Membership management and liaison Maintain Register of Members and Register of Former Members in accordance with the requirements of the Rule Book and the Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) Act (CATSI Act).

Liaise with members on membership matters.

Manage membership applications and approvals in accordance with the Rule Book and the CATSI Act, including initial review for completeness and inclusion in Board papers, committee meetings etc.

Arranging members of meetings, including agendas, notices, meeting packs etc in accordance with the Rule Book and the CATSI Act. Regulatory Matters Ensuring lodgments with the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations are maintained Other Liaising with the Executive Management Team and Communications Officer in respect to Board, committee and member meetings. Closing Date 29/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Stacey York on 0467 875 572 or email hr@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Human Resources by email hr@wachs.net.au

PD - Corporate Support Officer Apply Now

Deputy CEO

Position Location Palmerston Road, Mount Druitt Type of employment Full time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position Yes Minimum Qualifications Tertiary qualification in Business, Commerce, Management, Finance, Health or similar discipline

Significant experience in management at a senior leadership preferably with an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of health issues impacting upon the health status of Aboriginal communities

Demonstrated knowledge of strategic planning and achievement of strategic objectives

Demonstrated experience in ensuring an effective management system, policy and procedure framework and financial system for an organisation

Demonstrated ability to lead and develop a team at a senior level

High level of computer literacy; sound working knowledge of Microsoft Office software

Ability to hold all relevant security clearances such as National Police Check, Working with Children clearance etc.

Current valid Driver’s license, minimum of Class “c” or equivalent About The Position Strategic Plan & Direction Contribute to the development and implementation of the Organisation’s Strategic Plan to ensure the achievement of the company strategic direction and goals.

Develop and implement business unit strategies to ensure the achievement of the company strategic direction and goals.

Advise the CEO on culturally-appropriate strategic market and service sector opportunities in the Western Sydney region. Leadership & People Management Provide leadership to ensure that staff capability is developed to each team member’s full potential to assist in achieving the organisation strategic objectives.

Implement an Indigenous succession plan for all non-identified positions.

Ensure that all employees are complying with relevant WH&S legislation and that any issues are identified and resolved appropriately. Stakeholder Management Maintain and enhance partnerships with government, community and other stakeholders to ensure that opportunities to benefit the organisation are identified and developed.

Develop, implement and monitor community engagement strategy.

Liaison with Federal, State and Local Government in relation to existing and new funding agreements, to ensure that all agreements are developed and maintained.

Liaison with Commonwealth and State Government departments and agencies, and Aboriginal organisations to develop relationships and partnerships. Budgetary & Financial Management Devise and ensure achievement of the Western Sydney Financial Plan, to ensure that achievement of the business objectives while maintaining effective cost controls.

Ensure funding applications are developed in line with the Organisation’s financial requirements. Operational Management Ensure appropriate risk identification and management systems are in place and monitored across the organisation.

Ensure all organisational program and practice targets are implemented and met, and that all funding bodies are advised of the achievement of such targets.

Create, implement and maintain high quality and service performance standards and developing systems to build key relationships and improve operational efficiency. Compliance Comply with all relevant legislation and regulatory standards.

Ensure all department practices are professional, ethical, and comply with relevant legislative requirements and professional standards. Reports & Statistics Ensure that management, statistical and other reports are provided to relevant stakeholders on organisational, program and statutory requirements including analysis, reporting of results and supporting recommendations.

Prepare relevant Annual reports, Board reports and other statutory reports to ensure the CEO and Board are informed on all relevant organisational activities.

Attend and report at Board and committee meetings (as requested) and participate/attend at local community engagement forums and other stakeholder meetings. Systems, Policy and Procedure Development Follow Business Services policies and procedures to ensure that the functions are demonstrating consistent practices nationally and is in line with strategic objectives.

Comply with and promote EEO across the organisation. Closing Date 29/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Stacey York on 0467 875 572 or email hr@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Human Resources by email hr@wachs.net.au

PD - Deputy CEO Apply Now

Executive Manager - Clinical Western NSW

Position Location Warne Street, Wellington Type of employment Full time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position No Minimum Qualifications Tertiary qualification in Health Science, Health Administration or related discipline

Extensive experience in managing medical/dental practices

Sound experience in applying for and managing government funding

Deep understanding of Medicare funding

Demonstrated ability to lead and develop a team

Knowledge of relevant legislation and other statutory requirements

Demonstrated experience in managing budgetary requirements

High level interpersonal and written communication skills

Ability to build relationships with all levels of the organisation and community

Demonstrated ability to work flexibly within tight time schedules and in accordance with variable workload demands

High level of computer literacy; sound working knowledge of Microsoft Office software

Ability to hold all relevant security clearances including the National Police Check and Working with Children clearance in accordance with WACHS policy and procedures About The Position Practice & Healthy for Life Management Establish, implement and monitor clinical service delivery standards and guidelines to achieve high quality health care services.

Achieve and maintain AGPAL accreditation.

Oversee all funding applications for the Clinics and ensure funding streams are maximised.

Provide leadership and training to ensure Medicare income is maximised across all practices.

Manage the operations and delivery of all health services in a culturally appropriate manner to ensure they achieve improved health outcomes for clients and the community.

Ensure health assessments and care plans are a priority for the practice

Schedule and plan the delivery of health services to ensure that dental and medical staff are available to address health issues and trends within the community.

Identify and implement health service requirements to ensure the prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment of clients to ensure improved health outcomes for the clients and the community.

Identify and implement specialist clinics based on identified community needs.

Assist in the identification and research of opportunities to ensure the improvement of health outcomes for the community.

Ensure all Healthy for Life program KPIs are met.

Build relationships and networks with funding bodies, government, the community and other external stakeholders to ensure support and recognition of WACHS.

Design, implement, monitor and evaluate programs and activities that promote the individual and collective health and wellbeing of the Aboriginal community.

Working in consultation with the Executive Manager – Programs (Western Sydney) to ensure effective referral processes are developed between two areas.

Other duties as consistent with the position where required. Leadership & People Management Provide leadership to ensure that staff capability is developed to each team member’s full potential to assist in achieving the organisation strategic objectives.

Implement an Indigenous succession plan for all non-identified positions.

Ensure that all employees develop and comply with work plans that are consistent with funding obligations.

Ensure that all employees are complying with relevant WH&S legislation and that any issues are identified and resolved appropriately. Stakeholder Management Maintain and enhance partnerships with government, community and other stakeholders to ensure that opportunities to benefit the organisation are identified and developed.

Liaison with Federal, State and Local Government in relation to existing and new funding agreements, to ensure that all agreements are developed and maintained.

Liaison with Commonwealth and State Government departments and agencies, and Aboriginal organisations to develop relationships and partnerships. Budgetary & Financial Management In consultation with the CEO and executive management team (EMT), contribute to the preparation of annual Clinical and Healthy for Life budgets for the Western Sydney region.

Ensure achievement of the strategic objectives whilst maintaining effective cost controls.

Ensure that program staff are maximising Medicare claim items where appropriate.

Manage the operational budget for Clinical and Healthy for Life teams to ensure that costs are controlled and monitored.

Ensure that all clinics are managed within budgetary and funding requirements. Compliance Comply with all relevant legislation and regulatory standards.

Ensure all client and other information is recorded to achieve compliance with all organisational policies and procedure and legislative requirements.

Ensuring client and community confidentiality is maintained. Reports & Statistics Ensure that management, statistical and other reports are provided to relevant stakeholders on organisational, program and statutory requirements including analysis, reporting of results and supporting recommendations.

Contribute to the Annual report, Board reports and other statutory reporting to ensure the Board is information on all relevant organisational activities.

Provision of monthly Clinical and Healthy for Life reports to CEO (in format to be agreed). Systems, Policy and Procedure Development Develop clinical policies and procedures to ensure that clinics are demonstrating consistent practices in line with strategic objectives.

Comply with and promote EEO across the organisation. Closing Date 29/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Stacey York on 0467 875 572 or email hr@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Human Resources by email hr@wachs.net.au

PD - Executive Manager - Clinical Western NSW Apply Now

Executive Manager - Programs Western NSW

Position Location Warne Street, Wellington Type of employment Full Time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position Yes Minimum Qualifications Tertiary qualification in Community Services, Health Administration or Business Management or related discipline

Extensive experience in managing health programs in an Aboriginal community environment

Sound experience in applying for and managing government funding

Deep understanding of and experience in Medicare funding

Demonstrated ability to lead and develop a team

Knowledge of relevant legislation and other statutory requirements

Demonstrated experience in managing budgetary requirements

High level of computer literacy; sound working knowledge of Microsoft Office software

Ability to hold all relevant security clearances including the National Police Check and Working with Children clearance in accordance with WACHS policy and procedures About The Position Program Management Identify and research culturally appropriate program opportunities to ensure growth and the improvement of health outcomes for Aboriginal communities in Western Sydney and Nepean regions.

Undertake community consultation and data analysis to determine community requirements.

Prepare submissions for new and existing programs to ensure program offerings are achieving improvements to health outcomes in the community.

Develop a detailed understanding of each programs funding contract and requirements

Manage funding contracts and agreements, to ensure that all agreed program requirements are delivered.

Ensure all WACHS programs are actively consulting with and engaging with the local community to monitor outcomes and determine improvements.

Build relationships and networks with government, the community and other external stakeholders to ensure support and recognition of WACHS.

Ensure that all employees develop and comply with work plans that are consistent with their funding agreements.

Working in consultation with the Executive Manager – Clinical (Western Sydney) to ensure effective referral processes are developed between two areas.

Liaise with funders and ensure reporting requirements are met.

Other duties as consistent with the position where required. Leadership & People Management Provide leadership to ensure that staff capability is developed to each team member’s full potential to assist in achieving the organisation strategic objectives.

Implement an Indigenous succession plan for all non-identified positions.

Ensure that all employees develop and comply with work plans that are consistent with their funding agreements.

Ensure that all employees are complying with relevant WH&S legislation and that any issues are identified and resolved appropriately. Stakeholder Management Maintain and enhance partnerships with government, community and other stakeholders to ensure that opportunities to benefit the organisation are identified and developed.

Liaison with Federal, State and Local Government in relation to existing and new funding agreements, to ensure that all agreements are developed and maintained.

Liaison with Commonwealth and State Government departments and agencies, and Aboriginal organisations to develop relationships and partnerships. Budgetary & Financial Management In consultation with the CEO and executive management team (EMT), contribute to the preparation of annual Programs budgets. Ensure achievement of the strategic objectives whilst maintaining effective cost controls.

Ensure that program staff are maximising Medicare claim items where appropriate.

Manage the operational budget for the Programs team to ensure that costs are controlled and monitored.

Ensure that all programs are managed within budgetary and funding requirements. Compliance Comply with all relevant legislation and regulatory standards.

Ensure all client and other information is recorded to achieve compliance with all organisational policies and procedure and legislative requirements.

Ensuring client and community confidentiality is maintained. Reports & Statistics Ensure that management, statistical and other reports are provided to relevant stakeholders on organisational, program and statutory requirements including analysis, reporting of results and supporting recommendations.

Contribute to the Annual report, Board reports and other statutory reporting to ensure the Board is information on all relevant organisational activities.

Preparation of monthly report to CEO on each program in format to be agreed, but to include such matters as program activities, staffing movements, compliance, risk and issues affecting program delivery. Systems, Policy and Procedure Development Develop relevant policies and procedures to ensure that the programs are demonstrating consistent practices in line with strategic objectives.

Comply with and promote EEO across the organisation. Closing Date 29/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Stacey York on 0467 875 572 or email hr@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Human Resources by email hr@wachs.net.au

PD - Executive Manager - Programs Western NSW Apply Now

Senior Finance Officer/Accountant

Position Location Warne Street, Wellington Type of employment Full time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position No Minimum Qualifications Qualification in Business, Management, Commerce, Accounting, or related discipline

Experience in managing a multi-faceted finance or accounting function

Knowledge of relevant legislation and other statutory requirements.

Knowledge and understanding of government funding and acquittals.

Demonstrated ability to engage & work effectively with Aboriginal people and communities.

Demonstrated ability to lead and develop a team

High level interpersonal and written communication skills.

Analysis and problems solving skills.

Ability to build relationships with all levels of the organisation.

High level of computer literacy; sound working knowledge of Microsoft Office software

Working with Children and Criminal Record check clearances and a current NSW Driver’s Licence About The Position Financial Management Maintain general ledger including month-end journals, loan reconciliations, revenue reconciliations, balance sheet account reconciliations and completion of related financial information & reports.

Maintain asset register and the depreciation schedule.

Review and ensure accuracy of weekly payroll prepared by the finance officers.

Review weekly accounts payable process across various divisions.

Monitor financial delegations and financial approvals to ensure that approval limits are exercised appropriately.

Review journals and bank reconciliations prepared by the finance officers.

Assist in the completion of monthly and annual financial and management accounting processes, to ensure accurate and timely reporting of the Corporation's financial performance and position.

Assist CFO and SMT in preparing and executing the annual organisational and departmental budgets, forecasts to ensure achievement of strategic objectives whilst maintaining effective cost controls.

Maintain funding summary, reconciliations and assist in the preparation of funding acquittals.

Assist in managing organisation’s assets including motor vehicle fleet, equipment, facilities, leases, insurance policies, maintenance etc. Reporting and Analysis Assist CFO in the end of month, and end of year financial reporting process.

Assist in the annual external audit process and the preparation of annual financial report.

Provide senior management, statistical and other reports to meet organisational, stakeholder and statutory requirements including timely reconciliations, analysis, and financial reports. Compliance Assist with accurate and timely submission of statutory lodgements including PAYG, BAS/GST, FBT returns, WorkCover insurance reconciliations & lodgements, funding acquittals and reporting.

Comply with all relevant legislation and regulatory standards.

Ensure compliance with all organisational policies and procedure and legislative requirements.

Ensure client and community confidentiality is maintained. Leadership and People Management Provide leadership to ensure that staff capability is developed to each team member’s full potential to assist in achieving the organisation’s strategic and financial objectives.

Work in consultation with the CFO to build capability and ensure effective financial management across the organisation.

Ensure that all employees are complying with relevant WH&S legislation and that any issues are identified and resolved appropriately.

Work collaboratively with the internal and external stakeholders to achieve operational efficiencies and successful outcomes.Systems, Policy and Procedure Development

In consultation with the CFO develop Business Services policies and procedures to ensure that the functions are demonstrating consistent practices across the organisation.

Identify and implement process improvements in the Corporation’s financial and procurement processes.

Comply with and promote EEO across the organisation. Closing Date 29/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Stacey York on 0467 875 572 or email hr@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Human Resources by email hr@wachs.net.au

PD - Senior Finance Officer/Accountant Apply Now

Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Worker - ACTT

Position Location Brisbane Street, Dubbo Type of employment Part Time Hours per week 24 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position Yes Minimum Qualifications Relevant qualification in Aboriginal Primary Health Care/ Education and / or Community Services or equivalent experience

Demonstrated experience working with Aboriginal children and families in health, community services or child related employment.

Awareness of and sensitive to Aboriginal culture and history, and current issues affecting the lives of Aboriginal people.

Ability to work unsupervised and/or as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Demonstrated time management, organisational and problem solving skills

Demonstrated high level of communication skills (verbal & written) including negotiation and advocacy skills and the ability to communicate with local Aboriginal families, Local health, Education and family support services.

Demonstrated experience in the utilisation of Microsoft Office programs. About The Position The Aboriginal Children’s Therapy Team (ACTT) is a free Allied Health Service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children, aged up to 8 years of age, who live in Dubbo. We are currently recruiting for an Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Worker (Part Time – 24hrs) to join our small multidisciplinary team to meet growing demand. The team consists of Speech Pathologists, an Occupational Therapist, Psychological services supported by Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Workers. We aim to provide the best service for our clients and their families. Delivery can be at our service or in the home, a small group or on an individual basis, at school, childcare or in the community or a combination of the above. Closing Date 31/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Jemima Quilty on (02) 6881 8077 or email jemimaQ@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Jemima Quilty by email jemimaQ@wachs.net.au

PD - Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Worker - ACTT Apply Now

Occupational Therapist - ACTT

Position Location Brisbane Street, Dubbo Type of employment Full time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position No Minimum Qualifications Essential Criteria Recognised degree in Occupational Therapy and current registration with AHPRA, membership with the Australian Association of Occupational Therapists

Demonstrated skills in occupational therapy, including assessment and intervention, as well as the ability to manage a complex paediatric caseload

Ability to work unsupervised, manage and prioritise work and respond to complex situations in collaboration with a multi-disciplinary team

Knowledge and understanding of the issues that impact on Aboriginal people and Aboriginal communities

Demonstrated high level of communication skills (written and verbal) including negotiation and advocacy skills, and the ability to communicate with Aboriginal people

Demonstrated experience in the utilisation of client software packages and Microsoft Office Programs

Working with Children and Criminal Record check clearances and a current NSW Drivers Licence Desirable Criteria Understanding of childhood trauma and its impact on development About The Position The Aboriginal Children's Therapy Team (ACTT) is a free Allied Health Service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children, aged up to 8 years of age, who live in Dubbo. The team consists of Speech Pathologists, an Occupational Therapist, Psychological services supported by Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Workers. We aim to provide the best service for our clients and their families. Delivery can be at our service or in the home, a small group or on an individual basis, at school, childcare or in the community or a combination of the above. As our Occupational Therapist you will work as part of a multidisciplinary team, providing innovative and holistic allied health care to children accessing ACTT services. Our Allied Health Clinicians are supported by Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Workers who play a pivotal role in engaging and connecting families into the programs delivered by ACTT. This is an opportunity for new graduates or experienced professionals to join our team. To apply for this position please insure you review the position on the WACHS website and follow the directions, including provision of a cover letter addressing the minimum qualifications for the position. Closing Date 31/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Jemima Quilty on 02 6881 8077 or email jemimaQ@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Jemima Quilty by email jemimaQ@wachs.net.au

PD - Occupational Therapist - ACTT Apply Now

Psychologist/Social Worker

Position Location Brisbane Street, Dubbo Type of employment Full Time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position No Minimum Qualifications Essential Criteria Recognised degree in Psychology or Social Work and current membership with AHPRA or the Australian Social Work Association

Demonstrated skills in psychology or social work, including the ability to manage a complex paediatric caseload

Ability to assess and provide strategies to parents of children 0 – 8 years of age who exhibit a range of behavioural and emotional disorders

Ability to facilitate group programs involving children and/or families

Ability to work unsupervised, manage and prioritise work and respond to complex situations in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team

Knowledge and understanding of the issues that impact on Aboriginal people and Aboriginal communities

Demonstrated high level of communication skills (written and verbal) including negotiation and advocacy skills, and the ability to communicate with Aboriginal people

Demonstrated experience in the utilisation of client software packages and Microsoft Office Programs

Working with Children and Criminal Record check clearances and a current NSW Drivers Licence Desirable Criteria Understanding of childhood trauma and its impact on development About The Position The Aboriginal Children's Therapy Team (ACTT) is a free Allied Health Service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children, aged up to 8 years of age, who live in Dubbo. The team consists of Speech Pathologists, an Occupational Therapist, Psychological services supported by Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Workers. We aim to provide the best service for our clients and their families. Delivery can be at our service or in the home, a small group or on an individual basis, at school, childcare or in the community or a combination of the above. As our Psychologist/ Social Worker you will work as part of a multidisciplinary team, providing innovative and holistic allied health care to children accessing ACTT services. Our Allied Health Clinicians are supported by Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Workers who play a pivotal role in engaging and connecting families into the programs delivered by ACTT. This is an opportunity for new graduates or experienced professionals to join our team. To apply for this position please ensure you review the position on the WACHS website and follow the directions, including provision of a cover letter addressing the minimum qualifications for the position. Closing Date 31/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Jemima Quilty on 02 6881 8077 or email jemimaQ@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Jemima Quilty by email jemimaQ@wachs.net.au

PD - Psychologist/Social Worker Apply Now

Speech Pathologist (Full Time) - ACTT

Position Location Brisbane Street, Dubbo Type of employment Full time Hours per week 38 Is this an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander identified position No Minimum Qualifications Essential Criteria Recognised degree in Speech Pathology and current membership with Speech Pathology Australia

Demonstrated skills in speech pathology, including assessment and intervention as well as the ability to manage a paediatric caseload.

Ability to work unsupervised, manage and prioritise work and respond to complex situations in collaboration with a multi-disciplinary team

Demonstrated high level interpersonal, communication skills (written and verbal) including the ability to communicate with Aboriginal people

Knowledge and understanding of the issues that impact on Aboriginal people and Aboriginal communities

Demonstrated experience in the utilisation of client software packages and Microsoft Office programs

Working with Children and Criminal Record check clearances and a current NSW Drivers Licence Desirable Criteria Understanding of childhood trauma and its impact on development About The Position The Aboriginal Children's Therapy Team (ACTT) is a free Allied Health Service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children, aged up to 8 years of age, who live in Dubbo. The team consists of Speech Pathologists, an Occupational Therapist, Psychological services supported by Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Workers. We aim to provide the best service for our clients and their families. Delivery can be at our service or in the home, a small group or on an individual basis, at school, childcare or in the community or a combination of the above. As our Speech Pathologist you will work as part of a multidisciplinary team, providing innovative and holistic allied health care to children accessing ACTT services. Our Allied Health Clinicians are supported by Aboriginal Community and Therapy Support Workers who play a pivotal role in engaging and connecting families into the programs delivered by ACTT. This is an opportunity for new graduates or experienced professionals to join our team. To apply for this position please insure you review the position on the WACHS website and follow the directions, including provision of a cover letter addressing the minimum qualifications for the position. Closing Date 31/03/2022 Position Enquiries Contact Jemima Quilty on 02 6881 8077 or email jemimaQ@wachs.net.au Applications Address to Jemima Quilty by email jemimaQ@wachs.net.au

PD - Speech Pathologist (Full Time) - ACTT Apply Now